TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 19.89 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 49.07% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.8923.0633.6949.916.6011.925.8211.275.7411.27

