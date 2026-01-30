TRF consolidated net profit declines 49.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 19.89 croreNet profit of TRF declined 49.07% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.8923.06 -14 OPM %33.6949.91 -PBDT6.6011.92 -45 PBT5.8211.27 -48 NP5.7411.27 -49
