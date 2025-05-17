Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Be-Swasth Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Be-Swasth Healthcare reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.070 0 0.070.09 -22 OPM %00 --128.57-155.56 - PBDT0.030 0 00.07 -100 PBT0.030 0 00.07 -100 NP0.030 0 00.05 -100

First Published: May 17 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

