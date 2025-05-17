Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Kirti Investment reported to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.82% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.200.060.380.24-280.002316.6794.741908.33-0.571.450.504.84-0.571.450.504.84-0.611.440.394.77

