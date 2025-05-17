Galaxy Surfactants records PAT of nearly Rs 76 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin falls to 11.7%

Galaxy Surfactants has reported 2.1% fall in net profit to Rs 75.9 crore despite a 21% increase in total revenue to Rs 1,152.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 7.3% to Rs 134.7 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 125.6 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin for the period under review was 11.7% as against 13.2% in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For FY25, Galaxy Surfactants has registered a net profit of Rs 304.9 crore (up 1.1% YoY) and total revenue of Rs 4,249.5 crore (up 11% YoY).

The Performance Surfactant revenue in FY25 stood at Rs 2,590.8 crore. The segment recorded mid single-digit volume growth as compared with FY24.

Specialty Care revenue for the year was Rs 1,658.6 crore. The segments FY25 volumes, however, were flat as compared with the previous year.

K. Natarajan, managing director, Galaxy Surfactants, said: Q4FY25 has been mixed quarter for us, with India continuing to face headwinds.

The anticipated recovery in demand remained elusive, impacted by the lingering effects of the previous quarters slowdown and a sharp rise in fatty alcohol prices from Q2 onwards.

The AMET region also remained flat. However, early signs of stabilization in demand and easing supply chain constraints make us cautiously optimistic. We are proactively strengthening our presence to capture emerging opportunities as the region stabilizes.

ROW continued to be the bright spot and delivered a strong performance for Q4 and FY25. This reflects our strategic focus on expanding our global footprint and meeting the growing demand for masstige specialties, particularly in Europe, APAC, North America, and Latin America.

We registered volume growth of 9% and 17% for Q4 FY25 and FY25, respectively. Key Highlights for Q4 FY25 were EBITDA per metric tonne (MT) stood at Rs 21,715, marking a 24% increase on QoQ. For FY25, EBITDA per MT stood at Rs 19,868, broadly in line with FY24 levels.

Despite market volatility, this reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency and cost optimisation. For India, encouraging macro indicators ahead, such as easing inflation, declining interest rates, and supportive fiscal measures, set the stage for a potential revival.

On the supply side, fatty alcohol prices are expected to remain elevated for at least one more quarter. International logistics continue to face disruptions due to factors like the postponement of reciprocal tariffs by the USA and Congestion in key regions such as Europe, China, and Southeast Asia, which is impacting both export and import shipments.

Despite these ongoing challenges, we are actively working to mitigate the impact on our operations by, engaging with multiple suppliers, and exploring alternative sourcing options."

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care products with over 215 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skincare, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products, etc.

The scrip shed 0.18% to end at Rs 2248.00 on the BSE on Friday.

