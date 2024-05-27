Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore

Net profit of Beardsell declined 70.68% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.06% to Rs 8.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 244.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.8759.96 13 244.95232.01 6 OPM %6.549.81 -8.377.65 - PBDT4.654.97 -6 19.6017.59 11 PBT2.623.61 -27 12.3711.36 9 NP0.953.24 -71 8.238.49 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 34.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 388.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story