Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 388.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales rise 113.14% to Rs 19.95 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 388.18% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.14% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1360.16% to Rs 148.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 32.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.959.36 113 32.5835.28 -8 OPM %-10.68-17.52 --16.67-9.72 - PBDT38.801.18 3188 175.718.04 2085 PBT38.661.06 3547 175.187.45 2251 NP34.277.02 388 148.0610.14 1360

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

