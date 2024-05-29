Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Picturehouse Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Picturehouse Media reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 205.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 96.88% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.79 -100 0.4915.68 -97 OPM %079.89 --304.08-60.91 - PBDT0.272.13 -87 -0.60-11.90 95 PBT0.272.06 -87 -0.66-12.18 95 NP0.22-12.70 LP -0.81205.04 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

