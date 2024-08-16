Bedmutha Industries standalone net profit rises 190.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.42% to Rs 242.58 croreNet profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 190.99% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.42% to Rs 242.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales242.58191.89 26 OPM %4.401.51 -PBDT14.739.72 52 PBT10.013.44 191 NP10.013.44 191
