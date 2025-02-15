Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 270.99 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.71% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 270.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales270.99230.16 18 OPM %12.6415.15 -PBDT38.6940.65 -5 PBT28.8934.73 -17 NP20.5226.55 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 764.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 76.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 79.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story