Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 22.71% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 270.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 230.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.270.99230.1612.6415.1538.6940.6528.8934.7320.5226.55

