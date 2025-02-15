Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Shirpur Gold Refinery reported to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 570.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0570.36 -100 OPM %0-0.11 -PBDT-2.00-8.14 75 PBT-3.10-9.25 66 NP-3.10-9.25 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 764.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 76.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 79.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 114.89% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story