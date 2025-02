Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 79.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.02% to Rs 37.71 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 79.15% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 97.02% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.7119.1418.9625.086.313.975.823.524.642.59

