Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit rises 77.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail rose 77.99% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 66.42% to Rs 106.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.106.8164.188.337.627.003.946.253.484.612.59

