Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %63.64-50.00 -PBDT0.100 0 PBT0.100 0 NP0.100 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News