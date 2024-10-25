Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.110.0263.64-50.000.1000.1000.100

