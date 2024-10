Chembond Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 11.98 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 119.29% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11.9812.33-2.092.195.264.024.573.375.572.54

