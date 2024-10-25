Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 15.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 34.72 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 15.71% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.7239.5444.3542.2615.6417.7614.2016.8810.5712.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News