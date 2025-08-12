Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

At board meeting held on 11 August 2025

The board of Belrise Industries at its meeting held on 11 August 2025 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company in India.

The proposed WOS will carry on the business related to engineering, technologies involving mechanical, optical, electrical, electronic, software & other technologies required for defence, space, aerospace and allied industry. The business of the proposed WOS is aligned with the main line of business of the Company.

