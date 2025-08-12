Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Belrise Industries approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
At board meeting held on 11 August 2025

The board of Belrise Industries at its meeting held on 11 August 2025 has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company in India.

The proposed WOS will carry on the business related to engineering, technologies involving mechanical, optical, electrical, electronic, software & other technologies required for defence, space, aerospace and allied industry. The business of the proposed WOS is aligned with the main line of business of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

