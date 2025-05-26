Belrise Industries IPO ends with 41.30x subscription

The offer received bids for 731.30 crore shares as against 17.70 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Belrise Industries received bids for 73,130,391,98 shares as against 17,705,8824 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 41.30 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 108.35 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 38.33 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 4.27 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2025 and it closed on 23 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 85 and 90 per share.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 64,972,6304 equity shares, aggregating to 99.81% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 73.01%.

The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 1,618.12 crore for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Belrise Industries on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, raised Rs 644.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 71,666,665 shares at Rs 90 each to 27 anchor investors.

Belrise Industries specializes in manufacturing automotive components, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles. In addition to core operations, it engaged in overseas trading, focusing on commodities such as metals, lithium-ion batteries, and electronics. This provides valuable insights into commodity data.

The company has built and maintained long-standing relationships with a diverse customer base, including leading multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover, and Royal Enfield.

As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 17 manufacturing facilities across 10 cities in nine Indian states, with integrated capabilities across the value chain.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 245.47 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 6,013.43 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

