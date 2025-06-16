Belrise Industries jumps after robust Q4 outcome

Belrise Industries rallied 4.29% to Rs 106.29 after the company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Q4 & FY25 financials are not comparable as it includes the acquisition of H-One India done on 28 March 2025. FY24 PAT includes a loss of Rs 12.26 crore on account of fire that broke out at the companys production plant in Khandewadi, Aurangabad.

Profit before Tax surged 554.9% year-on-year to Rs 139.36 crore in Q4 March 2025. Its EBITDA rose significantly to Rs 275.98 crore, up from Rs 174.72 crore in Q4 FY24, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 58%. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.1% in Q4 FY25 from 11.4% a year ago.

The company reported a 13.3% jump in net profit to Rs 355.44 crore while revenue rose 10.8% to Rs 8290.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 18.5% YoY to Rs 445.58 crore in FY25. EBITDA rise 10% YoY to Rs 1021.14 crore in FY25. Through the IPO proceeds, the company has repaid debt to the tune of ~Rs 1596 crore. This will lead to interest cost savings and significant improvement in debt ratios. Shrikant Badve, managing director of Belrise Industries, said "In FY26, the auto component industry is expected to grow at a steady pace led by 2W and PV segments.

We believe Belrise is well positioned to benefit from this trend and is estimated to grow faster than the industry at mid-teen levels, supported by strong relationships Tier-1 OEMs. As we move into FY26, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the 4W and CV segments, while continuing to build on our core strengths. Our approach will remain anchored in product premiumization, engineering capability, and operational efficiencies ensuring we scale responsibly and sustainably in the years ahead." Belrise Industries is an integrated automotive component manufacturers with a diverse portfolio of safety-critical systems and engineering solutions. The company's shares were listed on the stock exchanges on 28 May 2025. It was listed at Rs 98.50, exhibiting a premium of 9.44% to the issue price of Rs 90. The stock is currently up 18.10% over its IPO price.