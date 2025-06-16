Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Ratings affirms ratings of JK Tyre at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms ratings of JK Tyre at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Tyre & Industries (JKTIL) said that India Ratings and Research has affirmed its rating on the bank loan facilties of the company at 'IND AA-' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the affirmation reflects JKTILs strong market position in the truck and bus tyres segment, both bias as well as radial, and an improving product mix with a higher proportion of margin-accretive products in the overall revenue contribution.

Furthermore, with an improved capacity utilisation across product categories and geographies, the companys revenue grew at CAGR of 11% over FY20-FY25.

During FY25, the companys revenue and EBITDA levels plummeted amid a demand slowdown in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment as well as in its overseas entity while its EBITDA margins moderated on account of a significant rise in the raw material prices during the year.

As a result, the companys net leverage elevated in FY25, and is likely to remain high in FY26 as well amid the large capex planned out in its Indian operations.

However, with a likely improvement in the demand scenario, improved capacity utilisation and an anticipation of a stable raw material prices, would help to keep net leverage within Ind-Ras rating trigger.

The ratings also reflects JKTILs diversified revenue base and improving brand presence across segments.

JK Tyre & Industries (JKTIL) is a leading tyre manufacturer in India. JKTIL operates through nine plants in India and two in Mexico, with an installed capacity of 35 million tyres annually.

The scrip fell 1.80% to currently trade at Rs 361 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Drilling spurts on bagging Rs 108-cr order from ONGC

Omaxe rises after launching Rs 1,000-cr township project in Amritsar

Dishman Carbogen Amcis' Ahmedabad facility clears USFDA inspection without observations

KBC Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story