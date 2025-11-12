Belrise Industries standalone net profit rises 88.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 1802.02 crore

Net profit of Belrise Industries rose 88.96% to Rs 122.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 1802.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1589.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1802.021589.8914.4113.44246.39159.06164.2978.19122.8665.02

