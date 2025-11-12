Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit rises 387.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.31% to Rs 64.68 crore

Net profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft rose 387.58% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.31% to Rs 64.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.6838.4316.163.9310.451.5310.451.537.461.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News