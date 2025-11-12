Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 411.59% to Rs 3.53 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts rose 6.06% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 411.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.530.699.6311.590.490.460.470.440.350.33

