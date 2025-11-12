Sharda Motor Industries standalone net profit declines 4.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 4.48% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.787.21711.2912.8314.82118.25120.32102.60106.3475.3978.93

