Muthoot Finance announced that its subsidiary, Belstar Microfinance has received final observations on the Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated 03 May 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will be subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, if any, and other considerations.

