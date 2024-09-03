Kaynes Technology soars after Govt approves proposal for establishing semiconductor unit

Kaynes Technology India jumped 5.20% to Rs 4899 after the company informed that the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Kaynes Semicon to setup a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat.

Kaynes Semicon Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India. The proposed unit will be setup with an investment of Rs 3,300 crore. The capacity of this unit will be 60 lakh chips per day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The chips produced in this unit will cater to a wide variety of applications which include segments such as industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, mobile phones, etc.