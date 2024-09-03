Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Surges 4.43%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 13.91% over last one month compared to 0.64% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.06% rise in the SENSEX

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 4.43% today to trade at Rs 4386.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.6% to quote at 73010.95. The index is down 0.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd increased 4.41% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd added 3.18% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 60.05 % over last one year compared to the 25.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

