Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Surges 4.43%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 4.43% today to trade at Rs 4386.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.6% to quote at 73010.95. The index is down 0.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd increased 4.41% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd added 3.18% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 60.05 % over last one year compared to the 25.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd has lost 13.91% over last one month compared to 0.64% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 2.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26714 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5859.95 on 05 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1742 on 26 Oct 2023.
