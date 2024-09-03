Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Brainbees Solutions acquires further stake in Frootle India and Wellspire India

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Through its subsidiary - Globalbees Brands

Globalbees Brands, a material subsidiary of Brainbees Solutions has made further investments of Rs. 105.15 crore and Rs. 1.05 crore in Frootle India and Wellspire India, respectively, step down subsidiaries of the Company. With this investment, Globalbees Brands hikes its stake from 51% to 74% in both the companies.

Frootle India deals in multiple products in the home and kitchen appliance category under the brand name "Frootle".

Wellspire India deals in multiple products in the home and kitchen appliance category under the brand name "Wellspire".

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

