Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 75.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 75.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 36.11% to Rs 14.24 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 75.38% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.11% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.2422.29 -36 OPM %13.2714.09 -PBDT1.562.85 -45 PBT1.252.68 -53 NP0.491.99 -75

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

