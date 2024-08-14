Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 1096.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 113.85 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift rose 1096.61% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113.85148.542.8312.3933.619.0828.242.3628.242.36

