Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 1096.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 1096.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.35% to Rs 113.85 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift rose 1096.61% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.35% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.85148.54 -23 OPM %2.8312.39 -PBDT33.619.08 270 PBT28.242.36 1097 NP28.242.36 1097

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story