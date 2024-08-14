Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.18% to Rs 868.08 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 16.60% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.18% to Rs 868.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 619.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.868.08619.258.378.1555.7940.3736.2429.4927.2523.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp