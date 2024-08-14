Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bemco Hydraulics standalone net profit declines 26.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 39.94% to Rs 12.78 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 26.96% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.7821.28 -40 OPM %19.4814.43 -PBDT2.402.89 -17 PBT2.102.73 -23 NP1.492.04 -27

Aug 14 2024

