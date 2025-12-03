BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

BEML announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 414 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the supply of trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase II.BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.9% to Rs 48.03 crore on a 3.3% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 846.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The counter slipped 1.43% to Rs 1,765.90 on the BSE.
