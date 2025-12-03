Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

BEML announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 414 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the supply of trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase II.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.9% to Rs 48.03 crore on a 3.3% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 846.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.43% to Rs 1,765.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manufacturing growth hits nine-month low in November as US tariffs weigh on exports, GST rate cut boost fades

OECD projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY26 amid strong domestic drivers

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

Desco Infratech secures Rs 11-cr orders from Avantika Gas and BPCL

MOIL clocks manganese ore production of 1.65 LMT in November; sales up 3% YoY

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story