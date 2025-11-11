China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as U.S. lawmakers moved toward reopening the federal government.

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has left a mark on an already-struggling economy, with investors now shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports for clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Investors also contemplated the implications of President Trump's dividend plan for Americans and the possible effects on stock and crypto markets.

Trump floated the idea of paying most Americans a "dividend of at least $2000 a person" from revenue raised by tariffs.