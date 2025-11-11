Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as U.S. lawmakers moved toward reopening the federal government.

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has left a mark on an already-struggling economy, with investors now shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports for clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Investors also contemplated the implications of President Trump's dividend plan for Americans and the possible effects on stock and crypto markets.

Trump floated the idea of paying most Americans a "dividend of at least $2000 a person" from revenue raised by tariffs.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 4,002.76 amid concerns over tech valuations.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

