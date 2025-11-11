China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has left a mark on an already-struggling economy, with investors now shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports for clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Investors also contemplated the implications of President Trump's dividend plan for Americans and the possible effects on stock and crypto markets.
Trump floated the idea of paying most Americans a "dividend of at least $2000 a person" from revenue raised by tariffs.
China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 4,002.76 amid concerns over tech valuations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app