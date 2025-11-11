Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 1.20%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.20% at 36116.9 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd jumped 2.84%, Coforge Ltd rose 2.25% and HCL Technologies Ltd added 1.91%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 6.44% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.07% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.47% to close at 25694.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 83871.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News