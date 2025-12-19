Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks opens on firm note; breadth strong

Benchmarks opens on firm note; breadth strong

Dec 19 2025
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in the green, with pharma, healthcare, and realty advancing the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 500.14 points or 0.59% to 84,982.35. The Nifty 50 index advanced 147.50 points or 0.58% to 25,963.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.28%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,179 shares rose and 775 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 595.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,700.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 December 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries rose 1.40% after the company announced that its arm, Reliance Consumer, has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods.

Lupin added 1.11% after the company announced that its subsidiaries in the Philippines (Multicare Pharmaceuticals) and Brazil (MedQuica) have signed an agreement with Neopharmed Gentili to market the brand Plasil in Brazil and the Philippines.

Tata Consultancy Services gained 0.76%. The company announced that its subsidiary, TCS Iberoamerica S.A., has incorporated a technology company, Sociedad Anima, in Costa Rica.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.06% to 6.574 compared with previous session close of 6.570.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.9750 compared with its close of 90.2000 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement fell 0.53% to Rs 133,811.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 98.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.53% to 4.136.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for February 2025 settlement lost 08 cents or 0.13% to $59.74 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday as investors assessed the latest Bank of Japan decision.

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking its highest level since 1995.

Japans consumer inflation rate dropped to 2.9% in November, government data showed Friday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, remained unchanged from 3% in October.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 snapped a four-day slide Thursday, boosted by lighter-than-expected inflation data that brightened the outlook for lower interest rates in 2026 and blowout guidance from chipmaker Micron Technology.

The broad market index jumped 0.79% to settle at 6,774.76, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.38% to 23,006.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65.88 points, or 0.14%, to end the day at 47,951.85.

