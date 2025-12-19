KFin Technologies allots 55,879 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 55,879 equity shares under ESOP on 18 December 2025. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,40,10,070/- comprising of 17,24,01,007 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,45,68,860 comprising of 17,24,56,886 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

