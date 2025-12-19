Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company debut in A group

The equity shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (Scrip Code: 544658) are listed effective 19 December 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''A'' Group Securities. At 09:25 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 1.62% compared to the IPO price of Rs 2165.

