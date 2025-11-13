Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.07% to Rs 46.68 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies declined 45.79% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.07% to Rs 46.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.46.6866.7529.2234.6215.4725.3313.4924.009.8418.15

