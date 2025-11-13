Nova Agritech consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 92.39 crore

Net profit of Nova Agritech declined 0.15% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 92.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.3982.6912.9714.3510.8410.819.4410.346.766.77

