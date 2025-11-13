Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 55.06% to Rs 53.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.275.10198.8031.9926.9893.4762.6576.9551.8553.9634.80

