Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39192.86% to Rs 55.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.010.1495.18-1092.8653.600.3453.10-0.2039.87-0.06

