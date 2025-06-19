Benchmarks trade near flat line; IT shares tumble

IT shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 45.01 points or 0.06% to 81,495.06. The Nifty 50 index rose 20.15 points or 0.08% to 24,832.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.32%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,406 shares rose and 2,003 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.98% to 38,650.05. The index declined 1.79% for the two consecutive trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (down 2.51%), LTIMindtree (down 2.24%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.65%), Persistent Systems (down 1.52%), Mphasis (down 1.43%) Coforge (down 1.34%), Infosys (down 0.94%), HCL Technologies (down 0.64%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.52%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Elxsi fell 1.40%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market.
Marksans Pharma fell 0.64%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for the product Oxybutynin hydrochloride Oral Solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA).
Puravankara rallied 3.16% after the companys, wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 272 crore from Tru Dwellings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app