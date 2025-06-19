Tata Elxsi inks MoU with Infineon to develop EV solutions for Indian market

Tata Elxsi announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies to jointly develop application-ready EV solutions tailored to the Indian market.

The collaboration comes amid Indias accelerating EV adoption, with overall sales rising 2530% year-on-year in 2024, including a 28% surge in electric two- and three-wheeler volumes.

Under the partnership, the two companies will co-develop high-voltage inverters for traction and auxiliary systems, scalable battery management systems (BMS), bi-directional onboard chargers, and advanced thermal management solutions. These systems will target Indias growing 2W, 3W, passenger vehicle (PV), and commercial vehicle (CV) segments, with future scope extending to electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, energy storage, and off-highway applications.

The partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of cost-optimized, automotive-grade, and safety-compliant EV subsystems, addressing critical requirements such as ASIL-D compliance under ISO 26262 standards for functional safety. As per the MoU, Tata Elxsi will bring its capabilities in design, system integration, and validation, while Infineon will offer early access to its latest semiconductor innovations, including silicon carbide (SiC)-based components, microcontrollers, and integrated circuits. Nambi Ganesh, Head of Automotive, Tata Elxsi, said, Currently, several of our EV solutions are already built on Infineon SoCs and components. As EV adoption scales, our focus remains on delivering production-ready, automotive standards-compliant platforms and solutions.