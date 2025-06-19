Puravankara gains after subsidiary secures Rs 272-cr LoI for Bengaluru project

Puravankara rallied 5.62% to Rs 295.95 after the company's, wholly owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 272 crore from Tru Dwellings.

The contract is for civil and finishing works for the proposed residential project TRU AQUAPOLIS located in Varthur, Bengaluru.

The nature of the contract is EPC - Commercial and is classified as a domestic order.

The execution timeline will be governed as per the terms laid out in the formal contract agreement between the parties.

In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any interest in Tru Dwellings, nor the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.