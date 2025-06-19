Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma's UK arm gets marketing nod for Oxybutynin Oral solution from UKMHRA

Marksans Pharma's UK arm gets marketing nod for Oxybutynin Oral solution from UKMHRA

Marksans Pharma announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem has received marketing authorization for the product Oxybutynin hydrochloride Oral Solution from UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA).

Oxybutynin is used in the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms. OAB is a collection of urinary symptoms, including frequent urination, urgent need to urinate, and inability to control urination.

Marksans Pharma is engaged in research, manufacturing & marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulation in the global markets. The company's manufacturing facilities located in India, USA and UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies, including USFDA, UKMHRA and Australian TGA. The company's robust product portfolio spreads over major therapeutic segments of CVS, CNS, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterological, and antiallergic. The company is marketing these products globally.

The company reported a 15.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.55 crore on a 26.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 708.46 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 251.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

