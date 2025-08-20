Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for third day

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; metal shares rally for third day

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in the early-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Metal shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 183.34 points or 0.22% to 81,827.73. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.75 points or 0.22% to 25,034.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.37%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,365 shares rose and 1,514 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.10% to 11.92. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 25,077 at a premium of 42.80 points as compared with the spot at 25,034.20

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 69 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.43% to 9,498.15. The index jumped 3.19% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (up 1.79%), Tata Steel (up 1.43%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.32%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 1.12%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.05%), NMDC (up 1.05%), JSW Steel (up 0.42%) and National Aluminium Company (up 0.03%) advanced.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries (down 1.12%), Vedanta (down 1.03%) and Welspun Corp (down 0.51%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Insolation Energy surged 6.98% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Nazara Technologies dropped 6.84% after media reports suggested that the government may ban all money-based gaming transactions under the proposed Online Gaming Bill.

NTPC Green Energy rose 1.55% after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations for two renewable energy projects in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr. Lal PathLabs adopts AI-powered diagnostics for cancer detection

PG Electroplast rises after tie-up with PAX India for POS device manufacturing

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Parliament clears Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2025

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story