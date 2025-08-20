Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aug 20 2025
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 13.86% to Rs 51.03 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 415.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 114.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd spiked 12.42% to Rs 850.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54604 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 11.32% to Rs 10917.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36268 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd spurt 9.66% to Rs 954.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7504 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd added 5.79% to Rs 431.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31550 shares in the past one month.

Aug 20 2025

