Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares rally for 4th day

The key equity indices traded with impressive gains in the mid-morning trade, tracking a global rally as tensions in West Asia eased after a fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Consumer durables shares extended their gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 584.01 points or 0.72% to 82,652.92. The Nifty 50 index advanced 168.85 points or 0.67% to 25,214.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.30%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,729 shares rose and 989 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Globe Civil Projects received bids for 11,16,71,961 shares as against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.52 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases received bids for 20,69,558 shares as against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.14 times.

The issue opened for bidding Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 and 400 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Kalpataru received bids for 29,81,448 shares as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Wednesday (25 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 387 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 1,41,72,540 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Sambhv Steel Tubes received bids for 52,62,166 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.02% to 37,836.55. The index jumped 3.21% in the four trading sessions. Titan Company (up 2.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.56%), V-Guard Industries (up 2.18%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.43%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.05%), Bata India (up 0.81%), Havells India (up 0.8%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.57%), PG Electroplast (up 0.33%) and Blue Star (up 0.23%) added.

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.57%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.13%) and Whirlpool of India (down 0.33%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.67%. The company has received approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) added 1.25% after the companys board approved raising non convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 300 crore on private placement basis. Hindalco Industries rose 0.25%. The company has announced the acquisition of 100% equity stake in US-based AluChem Companies for an enterprise value of $125 million. The acquisition will be carried out through Aditya Holdings LLC, a stepdown wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.

Global Markets: Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday, as investors digested news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran alongside fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Optimism is building around a U.S.-brokered truce, with President Donald Trump reportedly playing a key role in facilitating the agreement. On Wall Street, sentiment was upbeat overnight. All three major indices ended higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and dovish hints from the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19%, the S&P 500 added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.43%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking Tuesday, struck a cautious but calm tone. He reaffirmed the central banks focus on curbing inflation but noted that policymakers were in no rush to tweak rates. Powell said the Fed was well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before making any moves, especially as the impact of tariffs on pricing remains uncertain.