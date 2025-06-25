Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen flat near 144.9 as BOJ strikes cautious tone

Yen flat near 144.9 as BOJ strikes cautious tone

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen traded flat around 144.9 per dollar on Wednesday, as investors weighed the Bank of Japans latest Summary of Opinions. Policymakers reiterated a cautious approach, emphasizing that any future rate hikes would depend on whether their projections for inflation and economic growth are realized. Several members highlighted the importance of maintaining an accommodative stance given persistent global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties. Meanwhile, the dollar index edged up toward 98.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

