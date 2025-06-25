NSE SME Influx Healthtech makes a strong debut

Shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at Rs 130 on the NSE, a premium of 35.42% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.50, a premium of 38.02% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 1.9% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 135.85 and a low of Rs 125.90. About 28.55 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Influx Healthtech's IPO was subscribed 187.31 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 June 2025 and it closed on 20 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share.

The IPO of 61,00,800 equity shares comprised a fresh issue of 50,00,400 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 11,00,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 99.85% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up of manufacturing facility for nutraceutical division, funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up of manufacturing facility for veterinary food division, purchase of machineries for homecare and cosmetic division and general corporate expenses. Ahead of the Influx Healthtech on 17 June 2025, raised Rs 16.66 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.36 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 8 anchor investors.

Influx Healthtech is a Mumbai-based, healthcare focused company specialising in contract manufacturing. Since its inception in 2020, the company has established itself as a reliable contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The company offers comprehensive production services across a wide range of categories, including dietary and nutritional supplements, cosmetics, ayurvedic and herbal products, veterinary feed supplements, homecare products, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms such as tablets, capsules and injectables. The company had a total workforce of 163 permanent employees on a payroll basis. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 104.85 crore and net profit of Rs 13.37 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.